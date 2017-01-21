Siemens named the world’s most sustainable company

Siemens was named the world’s most sustainable company by Forbes magazine, and aims to become carbon neutral by 2030. Climate-friendly products, lower power consumption than competitors and stable workforce are some of the factors that were important to win.

– We are very proud to be a part of this. In Siemens we are developing environmentally friendly solutions that reduce emissions from industry, we work with wind power and we electrify the transport sector worldwide.

In Norway, we have developed solutions for the world’s first electric ferries, and we work every day with energy efficient and digital solutions for our customers that help to reduce resource consumption and carbon emissions, says Anne Marit Panengstuen, CEO of Siemens Norway.

The award is annually conducted by the renowned magazine Forbes and research company, Corporate Knights, which evaluates 4,000 companies with a market capitalization of at least two billion US dollars. The results are published in the largest and most important business media.

Siemens has high ambitions to cut carbon emissions from its own operations and saves customers huge amounts of emissions every year.

By 2020, emissions will be halved from the level in 2015, and Siemens will be carbon neutral by 2030. In addition, Siemens helps customers each year to reduce emissions by 500 million tonnes of CO2 with energy-smart solutions including commercial buildings and industry.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today