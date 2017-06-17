Significant E-commerce growth this year

E-commerce outlets in Norway sold almost NOK 3 billion worth of goods in the first two months of 2017, a 9.9% growth from the same period in 2016.

Particularly, sales of food, furniture and ‘specialised commodities’ contributed to the growth of e-commerce, said Statistics Norway (Statistisk sentralbyrå – SSB).

In total, sales of retail goods amounted to almost NOK 69 billion in the first two months of this year. This is a 1.9% growth over 2016. The monthly retail index showed

a 1.7% growth over the same period.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today