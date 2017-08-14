Signs of improvement despite reduced stocks

Compared with the first quarter of 2016, total stocks in the order-based industry fell by 19 per cent in the first quarter of 2017.

The total stocks were down 19 per cent from the first quarter of 2016 to the first quarter of 2017 in the order-based industry. Both the domestic and export market were down. The biggest fall was within the export market with a fall of 26 per cent.

New orders were up by 21 per cent in the same period. The domestic market was up by 41 per cent and the export market was up 7.1 per cent.

Source: SSB / Norway Today