Siv Jensen delayed to the G20 summit due to demonstrations

Minister of Finance, Siv Jensen, was Friday stuck in Hamburg due to demonstrations against the G20 summit.

Jensen will attend the summit together with Prime Minister Erna Solberg (H). The Minister of Finance will also have important bilateral meetings with ministers from several other countries.

Cancellation

There have been a number of violent protests against the meeting, where the world’s 19 largest economies and the EU meet. Norway and Spain have been invited as special guests this year.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble had to cancel participating in one of the events related to the G20 meeting on Friday morning for safety reasons.

What is the G20?

The Group of Twenty (G20) is an international forum that brings together the world’s 20 leading industrialized and emerging economies. The group accounts for 85 per cent of world GDP and two-thirds of its population.

Much of the important business takes place on the sidelines and in informal meetings.

Initially attendance at G20 summits was limited to the finance ministers and central bank governors of members when it was established 17 years ago.

The final member is the European Union, represented by the European Commission, rotating Council presidency and the European Central Bank (ECB). Spain as a permanent non-member invitee also attends leader summits.

Other countries also attend summits at the invitation of the host country, while it has become customary for the Chair of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and representatives of the African Union and NEPAD (New Partnership for Africa’s Development) to be present at leader summits.

Which countries are members of the G20?

The G20 is made up of:

Argentina Australia Brazil Canada France Germany India Indonesia Italy Japan Mexico Russia Saudi Arabia South Korea Turkey United Kingdom United States of America China South Africa

© NTB Scanpix / The Telegraph / Norway Today