A further Six full-time positions will disappear after Rema discontinuations

Orkla cuts six Full time jobs at the Kim’s Factory in the Toten area.

This as a direct result of Rema decision not to have Kim’s named as a favoured partner.

According to Nettavisen downsizing is underway.

– We get less production volumes because we were the main partner with Rema 1000 on snacks, so we would have been.

When we produce less, we require fewer employees, says communications manager for Orkla Confectionary and Snacks Norway, Robert Rønning.

Rema will continue to sell the Orkla products like Polly’s, Kim’s potato sticks and Cheese Doodles, he emphasizes.

– We have got to cut some product lines, but we will try to sell more elsewhere. It is sad that we have to downsize, but we still have a good cooperation with Rema, including biscuits and candy, the communications manager says.

Announced earlier is that Hansa Borg breweries cut up to 40 FTEs.

The brewery believes that they were discarded from Rema’s shelves in most of the country, while Rema’s view that it is because the brewery in the negotiations for 2017 did not offer to make shop visits.

The Mack Brewery, based in Tromsø, also lost delivery to Rema 1000 in large parts of the country, and has announced cuts of 30 Full Time Employees (FTEs).

In addition, eleven employees of Coca-Cola have been laid off as a result of that many of the beverage giant’s products are removed from Rema’s shelves.

