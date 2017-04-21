Skanska lays of half of the employees in Stavanger

Half of the employees must go when the construction company Skanska cuts in its branch office in Stavanger .

The employees were Thursday told that 40-45 of the 85 employees at the regional office will lose their jobs this year, Nettavisen writes.

– The construction business has been struggling with profitability over time and having enough orders, so we need to reduce by between 40 and 45 man-years in Stavanger.

– The vacancies will be completed as the projects they are in are finished, the company’s Communications Director, Pål P. Syse, confirms.

He says that some of the affected people might be moved to other branches and tasks in Skanska, but say terminations are inevitable.

– It’s never nice to give or receive the message that someone loses their job, but the reality is that we can not continue as we are. We have hoped for as long as possible, but it has not worked out.

Syse denotes the branch office’s economy as ‘unsatisfactory’ and says it differs from other branches.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today