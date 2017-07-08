Ski jumping a theme at the G20

Ski jumping a surprise theme at the G20

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wound up in a long conversation with Prime Minister Erna Solberg’s husband Sindre Finnes at the G20 Summit – on ski jumping.

Prime Ministers and other notabilities virtually stumbled over each other at the G20 summit in Hamburg.

NTB had a close encounter of the third kind when Prime Minister Erna Solberg (H) had a separate meeting with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday morning.

During the minutes before the start of the meeting, a number of leaders passed by in the narrow corridors between meeting rooms – including US President Donald Trump, France’s President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Theresa May. Whether Trump or any other of the bigwigs had to push their way through the throng is unclear.

When the Norwegian prime minister finally was able to reach Abe, yesterday’s dinner party quickly became the talking point.

– My husband told that you had a nice conversation over dinner last night. About ski jumping, among other things, Solberg told her Japanese colleague.

– I appreciated the conversation with your husband, Abe acknowledged.

One can hope they also had time to discuss trade relations between the countries as Japan buys a lot of seafood from Norway. Presumably a common stance on whaling was also on the platter. As many are are aware Japan and Norway are among the few countries that hunt for whale, albeit for scientific purposes only.

Clear majority of women – among the spouses that is

Norway is a guest country at the G20 summit. While Solberg has represented Norway in meetings with world leaders, Finnes has participated in a side program for first -ladies and -husbands like himself.

Friday evening they were all gathered for a concert and dinner in the Elbphilharmonie (Philharmonic Orchestra at the Elbe).

There is clear majority of women in the group of spouses. While at the summit there is still a clear majority of men.

