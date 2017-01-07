Slight increase at department stores before Christmas

Sales at department stores were 2 percent higher in December than in the same period last year. Black Friday and online shopping has taken over part of the bargain.

– We saw already in 2015 that Black Friday stole sales from the traditional Christmas shopping season, and in 2016 it appears that the trend is even clearer.

Meanwhile, there is no doubt that competition is becoming tougher for Norwegian retail trade, says Bror William Stende, director of Real dealer.

He cites the increased online shopping from both Norwegian and foreign stores, and that many do Christmas trade on vacation packages.

The operation also designates christmas sales as weak. Sales at department stores increased by 13.4 percent from the subway, in 2015, but last year there was a trading day more in this week.

Perhaps not so surprisingly, the last week before Christmas is when Norwegians spend the most money in the stores. Turnover this week increased by 4 percent from the week before, and nearly 50 percent from the corresponding week last year.

– It was obvious many waited to the last minute to buy many of the presents. Two additional trading days this week, also made sure it was a good trading week, says Stende.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today