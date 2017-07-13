Slightly lower profits for Norwegian Airline this year

Norwegian Airline had pre-tax profits of NOK 861 million for the second quarter of 2017, somewhat lower compared to the same period last year, when pre-tax profits were 930 million.

According to the company, the decline is due to higher oil prices, and passenger fees. The passenger fill rate for planes during the quarter was 88%, which is a sharp increase over last year.

A total of 8.6 million passengers flew with Norwegian in the second quarter of 2017, an increase of 12% over last year.

‘We’ve had significant additional costs for aircraft hire, higher oil prices, and passenger charges in Norway, which had a negative impact on profit results.

However, we are looking forward to future developments, both in the form of ticket sales over the next few months, and new routes,’ said CEO, Bjørn Kjos.

The Norwegian Airline, low-fare company had a turnover of NOK 7.77 billion during the second quarter of 2017. This was an increase of 17% over the same period in 2016, when turnover was 6.6 billion.

Norwegian Air Shuttle had an operating profit of minus NOK 862.9 million for the second quarter of 2017. Figures for the same period last year showed the company made a profit of 1.0 billion.

