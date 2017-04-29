Small pesticides in berries

There are few residues of pesticides and infectious substances in both Norwegian and imported berries, according to the Norwegian Food Safety Authority’s annual control.

Of a total of 698 different samples, no pesticide residues were found above the limit values, and only three samples contained different contaminants, “said Food Safety Authority.

Sales and imports of berries have risen sharply over the past ten years.

In 2016, according to figures from Statistics Norway (SSB), more than 15,728 tons of fresh raspberries, strawberries and blueberries were imported to Norway, according to the Norwegian Food Safety Authority. In 2006 the figure was 4,681 tones. Norwegian production come in addition to this number.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today