Snap secretly establishes an office in Norway

Snapchat’s parent company, Snap, has secretly established a branch in Norway.

The Facebook competitor has already been operating in Norway for over a year.

According to the Brønnøysundregistrene, Snap’s Norwegian branch was established a few months ago. However, Wikborg Rein, the law firm behind the registration, says the company was set up under an alias in October last year, wrote Dagens Næringsliv.

Snap’s biggest competitor, Facebook, has had an office in Norway for a year, where they primarily work towards gaining customers and advertisers who want to place targeted ads.

In Los Angeles, the spokesman at Snap, Noah Edwardsen, won’t say if this is the company’s plan.

But information from the incorporation documents in the Brønnøysundregistrene show that Snap Norway, among other things,is going to run a ‘technology related business’, as well as promoting sales and marketing through its Norwegian subsidiary. That is similar to what Facebook Norway already does.

In Norway, Snapchat has around 2.2 million users, and has long been the social media channel that is growing the fastest.

On the other hand, global consumption has slowed down, and Snap reported total losses of $2.2 billion the first quarter of this year, around NOK 18.5 billion.

This is partly because Facebook and Instagram have both established features similar to Snapchat’s.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today