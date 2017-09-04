Solberg promises to increase funding for new technology

Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Høyre (H), made a statement that the Government will double the present level of support, to 50 million kroner toward a scheme aimed at developing new technologies.

Solberg dropped the sneaky budget leak as she knocked on doors in Sandnes during a small round of election campaigning on Sunday evening.

Stavanger Aftenblad newspaper reported that the scheme was initially introduced last year. That was to instill a system for the creation and development of infrastructure for testing, piloting, simulation and visualization. This would give businesses and research environments the ability to cross share and collaborate on information.

‘We have a situation where the unemployment rate has begun to drop, the economy is improving, and the jobs have started to return. In the years to come, we stand before major restructuring, introduction of new technology, and the creation of new solutions,’ Solberg told the newspaper.

Solberg believes that with more streamlined means for gaining financial support, small businesses will receive greater opportunities to try out new technology, and new methods.

