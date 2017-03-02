Solberg: – We set aside a thousand billion for the transport plan

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg (Conservatives) says that the government will put NOK 1000 billion into the national transport plan for the twelve years to come.

– This is historic, and it is an enormous amount, the Prime Minister said when the two governing, and leaders for supporting, -parties oriented about the National Transport Plan at the Oslo Central Station on Thursday.

Solberg stressed that resources must be used in an even better manner, and added that the decay of roads and railways have been reduced for the first time in ten years.

– This is a very comprehensive plan, and it is not yet finalized. The plan will contribute to more efficient transport, wealth creation and a more climate-friendly future. The plan will be presented in its entirety before Easter, said Solberg.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today