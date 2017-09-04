Solberg:-Støre must cancel the job crisis after employment growth

Employment in the near future will be higher than the population growth,” said Prime Minister Erna Solberg (H) and asks the Labor Party leader, Jonas Gahr Støre, to stop with the crisis talk.

-The latest available figures show that the numbers of Norwegians in employment has never been higher.

I can today reveal that the numbers in next year’s State budget shows that employment will increase more than population growth in 2018 and 2019.

“This is very good news and very gratifying,” said Erna Solberg to VG. She and the Labor Party leader, Jonas Gahr Støre have for two years been at war about the unemployment crisis in Norway, after the oil industry lay offs.

-All this talk about a crisis, Støre must stop. The unemployment rate is falling, the economy is rising and unemployment has reversed and is on the way up. I see no crisis, I see growth and joy, “said the Prime Minister.

