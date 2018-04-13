Solberg wants Norwegian fish in Mexican tacos

Erna Solberg flew down to Mexico City Thursday to help a star chef with inspiration for tacos. The hope is that the Mexicans will like the Norwegian fish and request for imports.

– “The sea here is warm and they do not have species like cod or salmon. But Norwegian fish is of good quality and I think the Mexican people will eat more of it,” says star chef Enrique Olvera said.

Tacos are as Mexican as brown cheese is Norwegian, and the national dish of Mexico tastes, as opposed to brown cheese, also very good with fish. Therefore, the star chef, who runs the restaurant Pujol in Mexico City, was hired in for an event at the Norwegian embassy in the Mexican capital on Thursday night.

The mission was to show new ways Mexicans can use Norwegian fish in traditional dishes. He was helped by the Norwegian prime minister to arrange fish tacos.

– “Cod and salmon take some getting used to by Mexicans and getting them to eat it more than just during Christmas, but cod is already being used in street food served here in Mexico, especially in sandwiches. We have also started using Norwegian seafood at Pujol,” said Olvera.

Last year 2.6 million tonnes of seafood was shipped out of Norway to markets worldwide, which was a new record. With over 100 million inhabitants, Mexico is a big market, but for the time being, Mexicans eat Norwegian fish during Christmas.

Norway’s Seafood Council therefore hopes that the man behind the restaurant, which is ranked the 20th best restaurant in the world, will inspire Mexicans to put Norwegian fish in traditional Mexican dishes.

