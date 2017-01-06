Solberg warns about a battle to lower the capital tax

The capital tax (formuesskatt) shall be further reduced, says Prime Minister Erna Solberg, and will enter into a tax battle against Ap (Labor Party) Leader Jonas Gahr Støre.

– We will win the battle for the understanding of lowing wealth tax. We need capital and investors. There is a lot of money in the public sector in Norway, but it is not enough, says Solberg to the newspaper VG.

She believes the public investment needs to be combined with private capital, and she promised the country’s top businesses at the Annual NHO Conference on Thursday that she will win the wealth tax battle.

Støre says the cuts that the Høyre (Conservative Party) will increase differences instead of increasing employment.

– Solberg now confirms that Høyre will continue to cut the capital tax.

Thereby weakening the revenue, which finances both essential services to people, schools, elderly care, hospitals, and support for restructuring and necessary investment in new technology in business, he says.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today