Solberg will spend less than 3 percent of the oil fund

Prime Minister Erna Solberg (H) announces that the time has come for a tighter state budget. She adds to a petroleum consumption of less than 3 percent of the oil fund.

“Now we have to make sure that we do not spend too much money. Many will be disappointed, says Solberg on next year’s national budget to Aftenposten.

She will not be specific about the amount of oil spending the government will add to the budget, which will be presented on 12th of October.

“But we are following the lines of previous budgets by being under three percent, and that the state budget does not contribute to the expansivity as in the past, these are key figures for me,” says Solberg.

The Norwegian economy’s situation is better than in several years, but at the same time it means that there is a need to tighten,” continues Solberg.

“We can not complete all election promises in a year. We are given four years. The most important election promise is to keep track of the economy so that more jobs are created.

Now we have to make sure that we do not spend too much money. Job number one is to get new jobs, and especially jobs in the private sector that are important, she says.

