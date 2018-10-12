Norway gives NOK 450 million to Somalia

Norway will contribute NOK 450 million to the World Bank’s multi-donor fund for Somalia over the next three years

Minister for Development and aid, Nikolai Astrup (Conservatives) signed the agreement to this at the World Bank’s annual meeting on Bali. The purpose of the fund is to contribute to increased tax revenues, better financial management and basic services for the people of Somalia.

– Even though the security situation has improved, Somalia is still in a vulnerable situation. The relationship between the Federal Government and the states is demanding. The international community must, therefore, contribute to increased stability and trust. A better security situation and basic services to the population are key elements of this work, says Astrup.

Good results

In the period 2015 to 2017, Norway contributed NOK 212 million to the World Bank’s multi-donor fund for Somalia. According to the Norwegian Government, the experience has been good and the fund has led to results.

– It has contributed to increased stability and development in Somalia. We are also very pleased with the cooperation with the World Bank, which contributes creative and future-oriented solutions to the meet the challenges, says Astrup.

