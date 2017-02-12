Sosialistisk venstreparti (Socialist Left Party – SV) seeks additional child benefit allowance to fight poverty

SV leader, Audun Lysbakken, seeks to make the autumn parliamentary elections an opportunity to make solidarity choices, and increase child benefit to those

who presently receive the least.

Lysbakken will not be campaigning for a means-tested allowance.

He wants a universal system, where everyone gets more, with the biggest increases to single parents,and families with three or more children, reported Bergens Tidende newspaper.

‘If you have child benefit that is means tested, many parents who don’t have jobs, lose the supplement if they go to work.

We don’t want to penalize people who get jobs’, said Lysbakken at an annual meeting in Hordaland municipality in Bergen on Saturday.

He stressed that the party will not enter into any agreement with the Arbeiderpartiet (Ap) without measures which are aimed at poor children.

He reminds listeners that rising inequality is not just a problem in the United States, and much of Europe.

‘Also in Norway there is increased economic inequality, and more than most people think. Therefore, we will make the general election this autumn an opportunity to make solidarity choices’, said Lysbakken.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today