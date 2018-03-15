Source told VG newspaper that Norway probably exempt from Trump’s embargo

Norway is likely to be exempt from the embargo that US President, Donald Trump has imposed on steel and aluminum imports, announced a centrally located source to VG newspaper.

According to VG, the source has insight into the US administration’s work on customs.

“The proposal is not aimed at Norway,” said the source.

Trump announced two weeks ago that the US will introduce 25% duty charge on steel, and 10% toll on aluminum imported to the United States. Trump said at first that no country would have exemptions, but changed later, and said that the customs duties would not apply to Canada and Mexico.

One of the reasons why Norway could also be exempted would be the close relationship between the two countries. In addition, Norwegian exports of steel and aluminum to the USA are insignificant.

Hydro is almost alone as an exporter to the United States of these metals, and the direct export of aluminum is valued at approximately 80 million kroner annually, said VG newspaper.

