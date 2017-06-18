South American tomato moth can wreak havoc among Norwegian tomato crops

A new report, prepared by the Swedish Food Safety Committee (VKM) for the Norwegian Food Safety Authority, said that initiatives should be launched against tomato moths.

–

The species, recently discovered in Norway, is likely to cause major damage to the tomato industry, and targeted measures should be taken its spread, says the report.

–

The report continues that crops may be lost, and that the use of chemical and biological pesticides will increase if measures aren’t taken. – The tomato moth, increasingly widespread in Europe, was first discovered in Norway in a nursery in Jæren in April. Since then, it has also been discovered by three other tomato producers in Rogaland. – The tomato moth, or tuta absoluta (Latin name), seriously harms the tomato industry in countries where it’s established. From some countries, losses of between 50 and 100% have been reported according to VKM. – The moth can lay up to 260 eggs in its lifetime. The larvae attack leaves and stalks, and live larvae can be found on tomatoes. The moth doesn’t present a health hazard to humans, but is a little disturbing to consumers.

–

The Norwegian Food Safety Authority doesn’t yet know how the moth arrived among horticulture in Rogaland.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today