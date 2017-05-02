South Korean police investigate ‘Norwegian’ oil platform accident

South Korean police investigate crane collision

Six workers died and 25 were injured when two cranes collided during the construction of an oil platform meant for the Norwegian Continental Shelf in South Korea. The police investigate the incident.

South Korean authorities confirmed the, which took place on Monday, in connection with the construction of modules for ‘Martin Linge’ at the Samsung Heavy Industry yard on the island of Geoje.

Martin Linge is an oil and gas field in the North Sea near the British sector.

The six deaths were all employees of Samsung Heavy Industries working on the platform being built for the French company Total E & P.

Two cranes collided at the yard, which meant that a 60 metres long and 32 ton heavy part of one crane came loose and landed on the workers’ rest area below.

Chaotic

The police described the accident scene as chaotic. They are now investigating 2 crane operators and will investigate whether operational errors have been committed or if safety rules and laws have been violated.

A spokesperson for Samsung Heavy Industries says to the Korean news agency Yonhap, that they have not had such a major accident there for many years. He adds that the project, which was due to be completed in mid-June, could be delayed because of the accident.

According to E24, the Petroleum Safety Authority of Norway was inspecting the Martin Linge project in South Korea at the end of March.

A number of shortcomings were discovered on the module , such as errors related to the technical execution of electrical installations. In retrospect, the auditor has announced that the Total operator may be ordered to rectify errors and omissions.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today