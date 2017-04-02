Spanish sailors confronts Norway in the Oslo District Court

Spaniards, who have not received pensions after working on Norwegian ships, has sued the state. The case goes before the Oslo District Court on Tuesday.

The Norwegian government was sued in Oslo District Court by 200 Spanish sailors and their families by the interest organization Long Hope.

12,000 Spanish sailors who until 1994 worked on Norwegian vessels, was paying tax, but not National Insurance to Norway.

Thus they accumulated neither Spanish nor Norwegian pensions.

For 30 years they have struggled to get a pension from Norway according to a Norwegian-Spanish agreement valid from 1960 to the summer of 2015, says attorney Øivind Østberg on behalf of the sailors.

Østberg’s contention is that the Labour and Social Ministry’s decision is invalid and that the state should be ordered to pay the plaintiffs’ costs. The Attorney General’s claim is that the state should be acquitted and awarded costs. The civil case will be prosecuted on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today