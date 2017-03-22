SSB: Unemployment down to 4.2 percent

In January 2017, there were 115,000 unemployed in Norway, according to adjusted figures from Statistics Norway (SSB). This corresponds to 4.2 percent of the workforce, down 0.6 percentage points from October.

This represents a decrease of 17,000 people, or 0.6 percentage points from the previous three-month period.

Persons over 24 years of age and men were the groups that had the strongest decline in unemployment.

During this period there were 2,640,000 employed persons, which corresponds to 66.8 percent of the population.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today