Stable Unemployment in the EU

Unemployment in the EU was at 7.3 percent in January, unchanged from the month before. This level is the lowest in almost ten years.

The new figures come from the EU statistical agency Eurostat.

In the eurozone countries, unemployment stood at 8.6 percent in January, also this is unchanged from December.

Unemployment in the EU has fallen steadily since the peak was reached around the turn of the year 2013-2014. In the EU overall, the figures have not been lower since October 2008, when the financial crisis triggered a sharp increase in the number of those unemployed.

Three countries still have an unemployment rate of more than 10 percent: Greece, Spain and Italy. At the opposite end of the scale, the Czech Republic is only at 2.4 percent unemployed.

Greece is somewhat dependent on statistics, but had a total unemployment rate of 20.9 percent in November.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today