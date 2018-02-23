The state paid NOK 88 million compensation for natural damages in 2017

The state received 634 applications for compensation for natural damage during the past year. In total, NOK 88 million was paid.

Most damages were paid out in Sogn and Fjordane, Agder counties, and inland, but payments last year were still well below the average for recent years, reported NRK news.

Payments apply to damages that were not covered by ordinary, private insurance, and a total of 85% of the amount was due to damage after flooding. NOK 39 million went for the repair of roads and bridges, while nearly NOK 20 million went for damage to cultivated land. The rest was divided into damages to farms and river banks.

The state’s natural injuries scheme pays compensation for damage that is directly due to a natural accident, and covers anything that can not be insured through regular insurance. The Agricultural Directorate is responsible for compensation payments.

