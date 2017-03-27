Statistical study shows only one in three people in favour of search for oil in northern Norway

Only one in three are positive to an oil study off Lofoten, Vesterålen and Senja, according to a recent poll. It is an opposite result to that suggested by the mood in Parliament.

34 % say they are in favour of oil exploration, according to the survey’s response analysis made for Aftenposten newspaper, while 43 % said they are negative to further exploration.

Prior to the general election in 2013, 39 % were positive and 41 % negative, the newspaper said.

In Parliament, however, the mood is very different. Here, seven of ten politicians were positive to oil activity in the areas concerned.

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) estimates that in total, there are 1.3 billion barrels of oil equivalents in the areas surveyed off Lofoten, Vesterålen and Senja. 36 % of deposits are gas, and 64 % are oil.

