Statoil awards contracts worth billions to suppliers

Statoil awards contracts worth billions to Norwegian suppliers

The Norwegian suppliers Bilfinger and Kaefer Energy have both been awarded multi-billion contracts by Statoil.

Statoil allocates contracts for insulation, scaffolding and surface treatment (ISO) for a total value of NOK 7 billion. The company Bilfinger is awarded a contract worth NOK 4 billion, until 2031, while Kaefer Energy’s contract is worth NOK 3 billion.

– We seek predictability in our interaction with our suppliers. After close dialogue with Bilfinger and Kaefer, we have now established long-term agreements that involve good technical solutions and are commercially viable for the suppliers, says Director of Acquisitions in Statoil, Pål Eitrheim.

– This entails that we have the necessary basis to work together over time in enhancing security and at the same time increase efficiency. We are looking forward to this, he maintains.

Kaefer’s contract is the most long-term ever in the company’s history, and CEO Bård Bjørshol is naturally pleased to sign it

– This is a strategically a very important contract for Kaefer Energy, he says.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today