Statoil CEO Gave Tips to Trump

During a dinner with the American President, Donald Trump, Statoil CEO, Eldar Sætre, expressed the wish for simpler regulations.

Sætre was one of 14 senior executives invited to an exclusive dinner with the American President at the World Economic Forum (WEF) World Cup in Davos, according to E24.

“He wanted to hear what’s needed to get more investors into the US,” says Sætre.

The Statoil CEO describes Trump as “listening and engaged,” saying that he experienced a slightly different American President than what the majority of the public often implies.

“I told him that the important thing for us is stable framework conditions. The changes he has received in the tax system are good; it stimulates innovation and investment, but the important thing is that we have a stable framework,” says Sætre.

“I also raised the issue on regulations. Our industry is thoroughly regulated, and I agree that regulations are important, but that we also want simplifications.”

For Sætre, the dinner also a wonderful reunion with old acquaintances.

“Foreign Minister Rex Tillerson was also present. It was a nice reunion. I have worked a lot with him when he was Exxon’s boss.”

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today