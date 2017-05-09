Statoil with climate warning to Trump adviser

Statoil Director Bjørn Otto Sverdrup warns the United States from terminating the climate agreement from Paris.

Trump has previously expressed that he wishes to terminate the Paris Agreement, which was signed in 2015. During discussions in the White House, Statoil’s Sustainable Development Director Bjørn Otto Sverdrup found it necessary to warn against such a notification.

The warning comes in a letter that Sverdrup has sent to George David Banks, adviser to the White House on global climate and energy issues, writes Stavanger Aftenblad.

– I’m writing to you to express support for American participation in the Paris deal, writes Bjørn Otto Sverdrup in his letter, which he posted on Twitter.

Sverdrup points out that Statoil has invested over 30 million dollars over 30 years in the United States and created thousands of jobs.

He highlights the Paris agreement as a good framework and emphasizes that continued US participation will be of great benefit to companies operating in the United States.

