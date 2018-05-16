‘Statoil’ enters history

Statoil has changed its name to Equinor. The company’s general meeting approved the name change on Tuesday evening.

Since its establishment in 1972, Statoil has been the name of Norway’s largest oil company. But now the name is ‘Equinor’.

Already on Wednesday,Statoil shares will be traded under the name Equinor on the Oslo Stock Exchange under ‘EQNR’.

The idea behind the name change is to reflect the company’s strategy of becoming a broader ranging energy company.

“On Wednesday we will register the new name in Brønnøysund and send out a stock exchange announcement about change of ‘tick’ to EQNR” said information manager, Bård Glad Pedersen of Statoil to E24 newspaper.

The name change will also include Statoil stock on the New York Stock Exchange.

There, the change of name will happen no earlier than the 17th of May.

“Now the job is to change the logo and name of 40 offshore installations and 60 office buildings in 40 different countries,” said Pedersen, who can not say exactly how long the name changes at these locations will take.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today