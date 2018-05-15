Statoil to be renamed as Equinor this week

This morning’s General Meeting at Statoil, will likely be to inform of the name change to Equinor. The name change will come into force the following day.

Thus, Tuesday is most likely the last day, Statoil shares are traded with the ticker STL on Oslo Børs. Wednesday, the company’s shares are expected to be traded under the new ticker EQNR.

The company will announce the outcome of voting after Tuesday’s general meeting. Peter Hutton Director of Investor Relations shares that statements supporting the name change makes the company expect that the name change will be approved. Once that is completed the new name must be registered at the Register of Business Enterprises.

The name change will also affect the Statoil stock on the New York Stock Exchange. Here, the implementation of the name change will take place no earlier than May 17th.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today