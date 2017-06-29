Stavanger seals Budapest service

Avinor’s Stavanger Airport will add Budapest to its destination map with its existing airline partner Wizz Air next year.

Coming just a few months after the ultra-low-cost carrier started services to Bergen from the Hungarian capital, Wizz Air has announced that it will add another Avinor airport link to its existing Norwegian portfolio. Services to Stavanger from Budapest will be flown twice-weekly from 15 March next year, using the airline’s 180-seat A320s on the 1,560-kilometre sector.

–

“This summer we have 17 city pairs in operation from seven different airports with Wizz Air, and its great news to have #18 already announced and ready to start next summer,” enthuses Jasper Spruit, VP Traffic Development, Avinor.

–

“Given its vast network in Central and Eastern Europe, I am really excited about the prospect of attracting many more much-wanted city pairs across Norway from this dynamic airline partner.”

–

The commencing of these new flights in S18 will see Wizz Air’s weekly seats and flights from Avinor’s airports to Budapest double in size. In addition to Bergen and Stavanger, Oslo Airport also has 10 times weekly services to the Hungarian capital.

–

As a result of this capacity expansion, Avinor’s airports will offer 14 weekly flights and over 2,500 weekly seats to Budapest next summer. Hungary will also become Stavanger’s 18th country market served by non-stop scheduled services.

OAG Data – week commencing 23 June 2017.

Source: Avinor / Norway Today