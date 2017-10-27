Steady decline of single parents receive benefits from Nav

The number of persons receiving support as a single mother or father has reduced by approximately 13 percent from September 2016 to September 2017.

By the end of September 2017, some 13,900 people received benefits from the National Insurance Scheme as a single mother or father. The decline is somewhat less from 2016 to 2017 than from 2015 to 2016.

NAV assumes that the decline is mainly due to changes in regulations in recent years.

Transitional benefits were paid to 12,200 recipients.

Support and benefits for child welfare and for child and/or other family members was paid to approximately 3,500 persons in September 2017, approximately the same amount as last year.

A new analysis shows that there are fewer receiving benefits from NAV. Especially among younger people, support has fallen around 40 percent in 23 years.

In NAV’s new labor market forecast, the agency estimates that the decline in registered unemployed will continue and employment will grow in the next few years.

