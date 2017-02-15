Steady growth in traffic at Oslo Airport in January

The total amount of flights in January was close to 3.6 million. This is an increase of 6.2 per cent compared to January of the previous year. Oslo Airport, in particular, saw a growth of 10.9 per cent compared to the same month last year.

International increase largest

Traffic on international flights increased by 9.5 per cent at Avinor’s 46 airports, compared to the same month last year. European traffic increased by 9.0 per cent, while intercontinental traffic increased by as much as 15.3 per cent. As a result of newly established routes to Miami and Las Vegas, US traffic increased by 36.5 per cent. Within Europe, traffic increased mostly for Great Britain (19.4), Sweden (13.8) and Spain (7.0).

Domestic traffic increased by 4.6 per cent. All the major domestic routes saw a strong increase, these being Oslo to Bergen, Trondheim, Stavanger, Tromsø and Bodø. Additionally, routes from Oslo to Kirkenes and Haugesund increased by a large margin.

Another solid month for Oslo Airport

Both the domestic and international traffic at Oslo Airport increased, by 6 and 15 per cent respectively.

“Oslo Airport accounted for 85 per cent of the cumulative passenger growth at Avinor’s airports in January. The international increase is the largest since 2008”, says Vice President Traffic Development at Avinor, Jasper Spruit.

Avinor is looking forward to presenting a brand new main airport in a few months, this to accommodate the need for increased capacity and offer better facilities for passengers. The new Avinor Oslo Aiport officially opens on 27 April, and when the ribbon is cut, Norway’s main airport will almost double in size, with an annual capacity of almost 32 million passengers.

The North still growing

As for the traffic statistics for the rest of the airports, they are continuing along the trend from 2016, growing in the North and declining somewhat at airports with large amounts of oil related traffic.

Bodø: increase of 6 per cent

Tromsø: increase of 7.7 per cent

Stavanger: decrease of 2.5 per cent

Bergen: increase of 1.1 per cent

Trondheim: increase of 1.8 per cent

Source: Avinor / Norway Today