Strike may paralyze air traffic from February 5th

Parts of air travel can be affected by a strike from next Sunday if the ground crews at Widerøe, SAS and Norwegian don’t agree on a new collective agreement.

It is the ground crews, organized by the union Junit, that can be taken out on strike after a breakdown in negotiations between Junit and NHO Aerospace for a new collective agreement, reports the newspaper Dagens Næringsliv.

The parties are summoned to the Officer for Mediation on February 4th. If they fail to agree, there could be a strike from Sunday 5 February. The parties disagree about wages and working conditions.

– In case of a conflict, we will remove staff at at least one airport in each part of the country: the East, South, West and North, says chief negotiator Bente Ørberg in Junit.

It is not known whether Oslo airport or other major airports will be affected by the strike.

– It is too early to say. If there is a strike, part of air travel will regardless become paralyzed, she says.

Ground staff from the LO-union, Commercial & Trade and YS-union Parat, have agreed to a new collective agreement with NHO .

Junit organizes around 500 members working at check-in and boarding in Norwegian airports.

Most of their members work for Widerøe Ground Handling , but there are also members working for SAS Ground Handling at Gardermoen and in Aviator, which take care of the Ground handling for Norwegian.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

