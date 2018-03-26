Strong growth in defaults on consumer loans

A review of the accounts of credit card banks showed that the size of defaulted loans has doubled over the past year.

Dagens Næringsliv newspaper went through the accounts of a selection of banks. Last year, lending increased by 40%, but at the same time, deferred loans increased more strongly(from two to four billion).

“In 2008, when there was a financial crisis, we had 23,000 cases in Oslo. Last year we had 51,000. It is the part of the loan business that is to do with unpaid bills and consumer credit, which has grown sharply,” said Alexander Dey in Oslo to the newspaper.

