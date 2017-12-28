Strong growth in wood sales

Wood consumption has increased in Norway over the past three years. Several wood producers reported a 50% increase in sales this year.

From 2015 to 2016, the increase in wood consumption was 40 million kWh, corresponding to 420,000 sixty litre sacks of birch wood, according to Statistics Norway (SSB) figures.

‘According to reports we are getting from wood producers throughout the country, there is also a reason to believe there was further growth in wood consumption in 2017,’ said Øyvind Stranna Larsen, head of Norsk Ved, the professional organization for wood producers in Norway, to the Nationen newspaper.

SSB showed that our wood consumption in 2016 was 5.61 billion kWh.

This corresponds to a gross amount of energy of approximately 54 million 60 litre sacks of birch wood. By 2015, wood consumption in Norway was 5.57 billion kWh.

One of Norway’s largest wood producers, Roy Vermundsberget, in Åsnes municipality in Hedmark, reported record sales of birch wood from Finnskogen this year. The wood producer has increased sales by 67% so far this year compared to the same period last year.

‘A new trend is that people make sure that they order wood much earlier than before. After a somewhat cool summer, this year’s wood sales were in full swing already in August’, Vermundsberget said.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today