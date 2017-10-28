Strong growth in Norwegian arms exports

Norwegian exports of weapons, ammunition and other defense materials increased by 10 percent last year. In total, bullets and gun powder were sold for NOK 3.6 billion in 2016.

Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide (H) states that exports mainly went to Nordic countries and NATO allies.

“Norway is first in line internationally in terms of transparency with the export of weapons and military equipment. The government is committed to continuing this openness,” says Søreide.

She believes that Norwegian arms exports take place within the framework of a “strict and clear regulatory framework”, but that armed conflicts and other global threats are challenging.

“Therefore, it is necessary that all applications for exports to risky areas be thoroughly and strictly assessed on individual basis,” said the Foreign Minister.

According to the parliamentary report, which was presented on Friday, on Norwegian arms exports, 34 applications for export were rejected in 2016.

Exports of arms and ammunition alone amounted to about NOK 2.9 billion while other military goods accounted for NOK 650 million. In addition, civilian goods were exported for military use for approximately NOK 300 million.

