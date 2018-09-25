Strong increase in boat traffic

The boat industry transported almost 3.5 million passengers in the second quarter of the year, 32.9 percent more than in the same period last year. A nice spring can be the explanation.

In total, public transport had 166 million passengers in the second quarter of this year. This is an increase of 5.8 percent from last year’s second quarter, figures from Statistics Norway (SSB).

The bus industry had 98 million passengers, an increase of 6.8 percent. Train traffic increased by 11.1 percent to over 20 million passengers. The railways and subway tracks are approximately unchanged with 44 million passengers.

