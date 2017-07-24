Strong start to 2017 for construction industry

The turnover in the construction industry was NOK 61.8 billion in the 1st period of 2017. This corresponds to a growth of 10.4 per cent compared to the 1st period in 2016.

The strong growth in the 1st period of 2017 is associated with increased turnover] among the local kind-of-activity units in the industry of construction of buildings.

–

This industry experienced an increase of 11.2 per cent from the same period in 2016. By comparison, the increase in the industry was 3.8 per cent from the 1st period of 2015 to the 1st period of 2016.

–

Strong growth can also be observed in specialised construction activities. This industry experienced a growth of 10.0 per cent from the 1st period of 2016, compared to 1.7 per cent from the 1st period of 2015 to 2016.

–

The growth in civil engineering was 9.0 per cent in the 1st period of 2017, compared with the same period last year.

–

The construction industry in Rogaland has been characterised by a sustained decline in turnover. The 1st period of 2017 was however the 2nd consecutive period in which an increase in turnover was observed compared to the corresponding period the year before.

Source: SSB / Norway Today