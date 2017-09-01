Students can save Statnett for large sums

Students at summer jobs can prove to be a good investment for Statnett. The job they performed can save the company for NOK 500,000 million.

Six students have worked on a project where they have helped the company with new computer knowledge that can make Statnetts systems smarter and reduce expenses, writes Dagens Næringsliv.

– Yes, I think so. Over a period of 10-15 years, we can save half a billion, says CEO Auke Lont of the state-owned company, which runs the central power grid. The savings are the value of reduced investments the company might have had to make in the next 10-15 years.

Statnett has 150 major transformer stations, each with several and expensive transformers. Students have systematized large amounts of data to get better insight, reduce damage and increase the lifespan of the transformers.

– It is a case about machine learning that we have tried to develop for practical use, explains Hanna Lunde Steen, who studies environmental physics and renewable energy.

Lont is convinced that computer power and artificial intelligence can provide new insights and complement the experience of the company’s employees.

