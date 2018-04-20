Sugar-Tax shrinks Soda Sales

Since January 1st, 2018, Norway’s soda sales have plummeted 12 million liters,a decline of almost 11% compared against 2017’s figures.

January 1st, the Norwegian government increased taxes upon sugary foods by as much as 83 percent. Since then, ‘sugar-sales’ have fallen dramatically, with The Brewery & Beverage Association recording double-digit declines in sales.

Petter Nome, Brewery & Beverage Association gave comment, saying; “It’s quite obvious that the sales decline is due to the tax.”

The Norwegian ‘sugar-tax’ applies to both sugar & non-sugar beverages and has seemingly forced sugar-free soft drink sales down 8.52%, with sugar-based drink sales down 11% from 2017’s tally.

Norway has willingly taxed sugar consumption since 1922.

