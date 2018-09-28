This summer’s record breaking sales of ice cream produced solid Tine returns

This hot summer contributed to record sales for Tine owned Diplom Ice cream. In addition, Norwegians drank a lot of ice coffee and iced tea, which gave very good numbers for Tine.

Tine’s operating profit for the second tertiary in 2018 was NOK 800 million. It is NOK 77 million more than in the same period last year. There is still a volume decline in the categories of sweet milk, cheese, cream and sour cream, but an exceptionally hot summer has contributed to record sales of, among other things, Diplom Ice cream and high sales of iced tea and ice coffee.

In July, the CEO of Diplom Ice Cream, Rita Kristin Broch, was able to announce that May and June of this year was the best time for Diplom Ice Cream

CEO Hanne Refsholt in Tine says that Diplom Ice Cream has been working to respond to the high demand during the hot summer and produced about 1 million ice creams every day.

At the same time, she adds that the volume losses in the core categories are a reminder that the Group must work quickly and vigorously in a tough market, turning more quickly to trends and new consumer preferences.

So far this year, the operating profit for the Tine Group was NOK 1,268 million, NOK 87 million better than in the same period last year.

