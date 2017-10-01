Surprise decline in German unemployment

Unemployment in Germany continued on a surprise downward trajectory in September. It’s another sign of an upswing in Europe’s largest economy.

Unemployment now stands at 5.6%, said German analysts on Friday.

They had expected it to remain 5.7%.

The decline in unemployment means that Germany has reached another record unemployment low since the reunification between East and West Germany in 1990.

The figures are good news for Prime Minister Angela Merkel, who during the election campaign promised to reduce unemployment to 3% by 2025.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today