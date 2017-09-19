Tax payments have increased by NOK 18 billion

Where petroleum taxes represent a smaller and smaller proportion of total tax payments, personal and impersonal tax benefits in Norway increase.

So far this year, Norwegians have paid NOK 533 billion in total tax benefits, reports Statistics Norway.

This is an increase of 3.4 percent from last year, or 18 billion. Personal taxpayers account for NOK 420 billion of total payments, while impersonal taxpayers account for NOK 72 billion.

Petroleum taxes have fallen steadily since 2012, but since the new year 2017, they have picked up for the first time in five years. Nevertheless, petroleum taxes have fallen by six percent compared with the same period last year.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today