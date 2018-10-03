Telenor considers mobile phone initiative in the Philippines

Telenor confirmed that the company is considering entering the Philippine mobile phone market.

It is Telenor’s first geographical expansion since 2014, when the company launched mobile services in Myanmar.

“Hopefully we can participate here,” said Ahmed Shibly, chief of the Telenor company, Grameenphone, in an interview with the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper.

Telenor confirmed to E24 news that they are following developments in the country, but it is not expected that they will enter the Philippine market.

“We can confirm that we are following developments related to the fact that the Philippines has initiated a process for facilitating a third mobile operator” said Atle Lessum, communications director at Telenor Group.

“It does not mean that Telenor has an interest in a license there, but as a major player in the region, we want to have more clarity in what process the authorities are looking for” he explained.

The deadline for participating in the new license action to become the country’s third major mobile operator is November 5th.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today