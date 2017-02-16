Telenor to cut up to 170 full time jobs (FTEs)

Telenor will reduce the workforce by up to 170 employees in connection with the reorganisation of their broadband and technology division.

The changes come, according to Telenor, as a result of the company being in the middle of an ongoing technology shift, ‘with digitalisation, and new customer needs,

there are changes in the way we need to work.’

‘Competition in our market is tighter than ever before; if we are to maintain our competitiveness in the future, such changes are crucial’ said Berit Svendsen,

the CEO of Telenor Norway.

She stated that they would, as far as possible, solve the redundancy problem via natural means of letting people go as such workers had planned anyway. The new organization

will take effect on the 1st of April. All employees who are made redundant will be offered severance packages, and restructuring aid.

‘It’s hard to make changes that mean good colleagues will lose their jobs. Our main priority going forward is to ensure an orderly process, with useful information

to those employees who will be affected’, said Svendsen.

Telenor Norge currently employees approximately 3,900 workers at 24 offices around Norway.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today