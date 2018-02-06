Telenor Norway cuts 115 positions

115 fulltime positons will disappear after Telenor Norway has decided to reorganise parts of the technology division.

“Telenor will lead the way in the digital shift in a tough competative environment. This means that we must change the way we work and reduce costs, “says Berit Svendsen, Head of Telenor Norway.

Today, there are over 900 employees in the division. The biggest changes will take place within IT.

“It’s demanding to make changes that cause good colleagues to lose their jobs. Our main priority now is to take care of employees who are in part of a challenging reorganisation, as well as ensure a good process for those affected, “says Svendsen.

According to Telenor, part of the staff reduction can be resolved with natural retirement, whilst the rest will receive a final agreement with transitional assistance.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

