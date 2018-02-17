Telenor secures 4G frequencies in Bangladesh

Through the company, ‘Grameenphone’, Telenor has paid into mobile frequencies that can be used for 4G in Bangladesh. In total, the cost was NOK 1.6 billion.

To E24 newspaper, Telenor confirmed the amount, which includes both a 1800-band frequency block, and technology-neutrality fees in existing mobile licenses.

According to the Daily Star newspaper, the award of licenses took place during a ceremony in the capital Dhaka on February the 19th.

The competitors Robi, Banglalink and Teletalk were also in the license round.

Telenor owns 55% of Grameenphone, which, with its over 65 million subscribers, is Bangladesh’s largest mobile operator.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today